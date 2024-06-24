An overjoyed traffic officer in the Eastern Cape, Gqeberha showed people how he enjoys his work

The gentleman showcased his slick moves while making sure that the traffic runner smoothly at one of the busiest intersections

The online community reacted to the video, with many impressed and loving the officer's positive attitude

A Gqeberha traffic officer was having the time of his life. He was captured in a TikTok video dancing while doing his job.

In the clip uploaded by @wayilamulaec, the officer is seen at a busy intersection making sure that traffic is running smoothly. However, what captured the netizens was how he conducted himself.

The officer was visibly overjoyed and dancing while controlling the traffic. The TikTok content creator dubbed the man the "best traffic officer in South Africa". The netizens couldn't help but agree.

Traffic officer dances on the job

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the dancing traffic officer

The video garnered over one million views, with many online users finding the overjoyed traffic officer entertaining.

@Samukelisiwe wrote:

"South Africa is the best country,."

@Christopher commented:

"He even made taxis behave ."

@Yolani Matshaya shared:

"He makes our mornings every day, it's a nightmare when he is not there."

@Nathi said:

"Only in PE♥️♥️♥️."

@Yolie stanned:

"He is a whole vibe won't mind sitting in traffic with him keep it going Sir."

@user6151520233738 commended the man:

"Do have love for himmost people post him on their status morning timeeven if you were not feeling well He is the one who made you smile and laugh even feeling bad May God bless him and his family."

@SHUAN ANDREWS#✝️️⚔️ showed love:

"Isn't this the reason why we love South Africa ♥️. I love my country... we are not perfect, but when we get together... Ma Jivani."

Traffic officer shows off slick moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a traffic officer who impressed South African online users with his slick moves.

A group of people were driving when they came across a traffic officer who was at an intersection controlling traffic. The officer showed off his fancy footwork and arms flailing. The man's crazy moves enamoured many South Africans.

