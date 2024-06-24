A gent shared a clip of how his younger sibling crashed his new car, and it went viral online

One man showed how his bother ruined his brand new car in a TikTok video making rounds online.

A gentleman showed off how his new car was crushed by his younger brother in a TikTok video.



Man's lil bro crashes his new car in a video

One gentleman who goes by the TikTok handle @livhuwanishane11 had his worst nightmare come to pass after his brother crashed his new car in a video shared online.

In the clip, one can see his little brother driving his red vehicle, which he bumps into the gate on his way out. @livhuwanishane11 said his younger brother was still learning to drive, which he was teaching him. Many people online were amazed by how @livhuwanishane11 handled the situation gracefully.

Taking to his TikTok caption, he simply said:

"I was so happy he did that; tomorrow, he will be extra careful."

Watch the video below:

The online community reacts to the gent's clip

The video clocked over 791K Viwes and thousands of likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Tshireletso shared:

"I did this in the morning, unfortunately, the owner is still not aware."

PapaMellow added:

"That's how I also learned to be careful and responsible with my brother-in-law's car. The guy just laughed at me after crashing."

Tk van Wyk suggested:

"Teach him to reverse slowly. No need to accelerate, please. He will be fine."

Hlumisa Tarato wrote:

"I felt the pain, nothing painful as that."

Becca commented:

"I admire your calmness. You acknowledge mistakes and that they're for us to learn. He'll learn pretty quickly."

