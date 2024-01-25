One loving little brother gave his sister driving lessons, saying no strange would teach her how to drive

In the captured TikTok moment, the two are having an easy time in their driving session

The online community reacted to the gesture, with many applauding the brother for taking the initiative

A little brother gave his big sister driving lessons. Images: @b.abypolo

Source: TikTok

Learning how to drive can be a tiring task. It is even worse if you have someone impatient to teach you.

A big sister was lucky to have her little brother do the honours of teaching her. The brother, @b.abypolo (Aphiwe Kwankwa), took to his TikTok account and shared a video that captured one of his cutest moments teaching her how to drive.

In the video, the big sister is seen behind the wheel, relaxed as her brother sits beside her, showing her the ropes. Aphiwe added that he would not allow a man driving a VW polo car to teach his sister how to drive.

"No loser polo driver is gonna teach my sister how to drive."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Young brother teaches big sister to drive

Watch the adorable TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers applauds the brother

The TikTok video got over 21k likes, with many online users admiring the brother-sister relationship.

@iviwe said:

"Having a brother like this is a blessing "

@sinovuyoqabazi wrote:

"Very good it's very important to teach her @Aphiwe Kwankwa."

@Katlii_ Michelle_Mulikita commented:

"This is the sweetest thing ever"

@Andiswa shared:

"Nchoo❤️❤️❤️"

@Akhona❤️ said:

"That's beautiful "

@Bulelwa Landingwe said:

"Hai hai teach her the correct way to hold and swing steering wheel."

@Thandeka Nzimande313 commented:

"If only I could send you my daughters picture. She looks exactly like her."

Father teaches daughter to drive

In another story, Briefly News reported about a da who thought his daughter to drive in a viral TikTok video.

@Enhlezondii shared a heartwarming clip on TikTok of her dad teaching her how to drive. In the video, the young woman is seen at the steering wheel while her dad dictates to her as she goes on the road. Netizens were impressed by the man's gentleness towards his daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News