A woman shared a heartfelt message to her late stepfather, saying he left her too soon

The man deprived himself of many things so his daughter can have the life she wants

The online community reacted to the lady's message, with many applauding her for her appreciation

A woman paid tribute to her late stepfather, who sacrificed a lot so she could have a good life. Images: @luemulaudzi

Parents often go separate ways after having a child for different reasons. Some may have been separated by death. In whatever case, a parent may choose to move on with another person, but this becomes tricky if there's a child involved. Some partners don't want children, but finding the one who will accept and respect you with your child is truly a blessing.

A TikTokker, @luemulaudzi, is a testament. She had a great stepdad who accepted her and her mother. The man sacrificed a lot for them. Sadly, he passed away.

The TikTokker shared a picture post, paying tribute to him. She thanked him for his sacrifices and wished that he was still alive.

"You left too soon my love I think about you every day of my life I’ll forever cherish all the years I spent under your guidance and parenthood❤️"

See the woman's message to her late stepdad

A woman shared a tribute to her stepdad on TikTok. Images: @luemulaudzi

TikTokkers share kind words

The video garnered over 9,000 likes, with many online users showering the woman with words of kindness for appreciating her stepfather.

@puh said:

"I had a stepdad, he passed on, him and my mom had a son.yjo that man loved us dearly he died of cancer I promised myself that his son is mine 4am then."

@PhutiIrene24 wrote:

"One in a million."

@Coach Bani commented:

"Thank you to dad for the good work that he has done. Thank you to you too for being grateful. Stay blessed."

@khanyisilekhumalo11 shared:

"Big ups dad♥️♥️♥️❤️we should be celebrating father's like u♥️❤️"

@Meek Million said:

"RESPECT."

