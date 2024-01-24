Global site navigation

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A woman shared a heartfelt message to her late stepfather, saying he left her too soon
  • The man deprived himself of many things so his daughter can have the life she wants
  • The online community reacted to the lady's message, with many applauding her for her appreciation

A lady wrote a heartfelt note to her late stepdad for giving up everything for her to have an excellent life.
Parents often go separate ways after having a child for different reasons. Some may have been separated by death. In whatever case, a parent may choose to move on with another person, but this becomes tricky if there's a child involved. Some partners don't want children, but finding the one who will accept and respect you with your child is truly a blessing.

A TikTokker, @luemulaudzi, is a testament. She had a great stepdad who accepted her and her mother. The man sacrificed a lot for them. Sadly, he passed away.

The TikTokker shared a picture post, paying tribute to him. She thanked him for his sacrifices and wished that he was still alive.

"You left too soon my love I think about you every day of my life I’ll forever cherish all the years I spent under your guidance and parenthood❤️"

See the woman's message to her late stepdad

A woman shared a heartfelt note for her late father in a TikTok picture post.
TikTokkers share kind words

The video garnered over 9,000 likes, with many online users showering the woman with words of kindness for appreciating her stepfather.

@puh said:

"I had a stepdad, he passed on, him and my mom had a son.yjo that man loved us dearly he died of cancer I promised myself that his son is mine 4am then."

@PhutiIrene24 wrote:

"One in a million."

@Coach Bani commented:

"Thank you to dad for the good work that he has done. Thank you to you too for being grateful. Stay blessed."

@khanyisilekhumalo11 shared:

"Big ups dad♥️♥️♥️❤️we should be celebrating father's like u♥️❤️"

@Meek Million said:

"RESPECT."

