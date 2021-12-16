A stepfather shared a pic of new kicks he bought for his toddler and Mzansi praised him for being a good father

The loving dad's post received mixed reactions but South Africans were quick to shut down any naysayers

Peeps mostly reacted positively to the post with some saying the stepdad had given them “hope”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A stepdad took to social media to express his love for his stepson and shared a picture of a new pair of sneakers he had bought the child ahead of the festive season. Image: @realCaswell/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Christmas came early for a Mzansi boy after his stepfather splurged on a new pair of kicks.

Marketer @realCaswell shared a photo of a pair of black sneakers on social media he had purchased for his stepson and peeps are praising him for his kindness.

Despite not being the tot’s biological father, he expressed how much he loved the boy as if he were his own flesh and blood.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I’m not a baby daddy but I did my part on my stepson. I love him a lot.”

@IronDuke95 reacted:

“The father that stepped-up.”

Unfortunately, the doting stepdad had to contend with negative comments for some user’s, but others came out in support of his efforts.

@_Aikabi said:

“Imagine wasting your hard-earned cash on another Guy's sperm. Sthuphethu lento.”

@MteeMbobosi clapped back at the naysayers.

“It’s sad to read so much negativity coming from “man” - @Caswell keep doing what is right and never stop. Our sisters are left with kids by men who claimed to love them, let’s build better people, those who do what’s right without expecting a reward…”

@KgMalefane said in response to the disparaging comments.

“Bitter, broke, broken and evil.”

@JohnMcClain_ said:

“The comments here just show that some South African man are still bitter.”

@MabasaM7 said:

“A man women call a real man.”

@lmaowtfKev said:

“The father that stepped up y’all.”

@MagoloAyizinku1 said:

“If there we many men doing this child support grant wouldn't exist.”

@ngwanantlong:

“The comments Men need to do better.”

@WendyHope_ said:

“There's hope for SA men.”

Graduate pays tribute to step dad for his unconditional love

Previously Briefly News reported on a young man who took to social media to pay tribute to his stepdad for raising him and his younger brother.

He hailed the elderly man as "the greatest dad ever".

Mohau Cool Mohh Tutubala took to the ‎#ImStaying group to share his story. He said he wanted to publicly appreciate his dad.

"He changed the marital status of our mother to married and since then he has been nothing but the greatest dad ever"

He gushed about how the man makes his mother happy.

"We are all grown ups now and people still gets surprised after learning that he is not our biological father because the treatment he is giving is of the greatest feeling"

Source: Briefly.co.za