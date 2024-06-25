A young woman shared how she has a "res husband" whom she enjoys cooking meals for

In the TikTok post, Ntobeko shows a hearty pasta meal she prepared for her "res husband" and revealed that they've never been on a date together

Ntobeko added that their relationship was private and that she was convinced her man was saving up for lobola

A student had netizens stressed about her relationship and commitment to a "res husband". Image: @ntobeko_03

Source: TikTok

A young South African student posted a controversial TikTok video of herself cooking for her "res husband".

Woman goes all out for her "res husband"

In the clip, Ntobeko (@ntobeko_03) is seen preparing a delicious creamy chicken and mushroom pasta dish as she prepares and cooks her ingredients.

Ntobeko revealed that she and her res husband have never been out on a date because he loves the way she cooks for him and he doesn't see the need for them to eat out.

She explained that her man prefers to buy groceries and eat in.

"He only goes out with his friends, and he doesn't like to be public about his relationships, which is why there are very small chances of you seeing me out with a boy because my res husband and I are private," Ntobeko shared.

Ntobeko also added that she was under the impression that her res husband was saving money for lobola, and that was also a part of the reason why they don't go out on dates.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by the res relationship

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were intrigued by the woman's relationship. While some people joked about the concept of a "res husband", others offered relationship advice.

DohDoh_Patronlady offered her two cents:

"Trust me he does have someone his taking out when he goes out with his so- called friends!

Tshepo commented:

"At least he is buying ."

Sino responded:

"He's a res husband for a reason."

Laudzy_T replied:

"My sister Should I tell her?."

Pammy laughed at the res husband term:

Did she say “Res husband “?

SomikaziM replied:

"Chomi, I’m gonna hold your hand when I tell you this..."

sairahm commented:

"This res husband is sooo lucky shame‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️❤️."

