A bittersweet moment of a baby showing a range of emotions was captured in a viral TikTok video

The mom decided to participate in the Coke challenge with her bundle of joy and shared the adorable footage

The kid's mood shifted to frustration as her mommy finished the soft drink without giving her a taste

A baby desperately wanted to drink Coke in a viral video. Image: @mbeluayanda

Source: TikTok

One woman decided to do the Coke challenge with her baby. The sight of the drink excited the little one sitting in her high chair.

Mom denies her baby a beverage

The baby's initial enthusiasm quickly turned to frustration as the mom poured and sipped the soft drink. Her tiny kicks and facial expressions reflected her disappointment at not getting a taste of the beverage.

TikTok video gains traction

The adorable video posted by @mbeluayanda made its rounds on TikTok. It got more than 520,000 views in a single day.

Watch the video below:

Baby clip stuns Mzansi

The clip drew responses from users who sympathised with the baby's dashed hopes. Many could not believe the mom teased her baby like that. They joked about the facial expressions.

Read a few comments below:

@SmokeDogg said:

"Nika ingane Coke nkosi yami."

@aggysengwayo mentioned:

"You won't see heaven stru."

@Looyarndar wrote:

"Kodwa isono. Yazi she can literally taste it. She even sounds like she's swallowing."

@Bridget.Moloi posted:

"Sono lesi shame. The baby is drinking with her eyes."

@MissM commented:

"You're not sleeping tonight, she will teach you a lesson."

@Liso_Iyanu stated:

"The way she was so happy at the beginning, thinking it's all hers."

@LeboWaMo joked:

"She nearly talked."

@jaburambs added:

"Ngeke, social workers must know about this."

@samkelisiwe_momo noted:

"She almost spoke! This is ad worthy. "

Baby goes viral for hilarious facial expressions

In another article, Briefly News reported that a newborn baby gained online popularity with his hilarious facial expressions. He made people laugh till their sides hurt with his TikTok video.

Despite being less than a week old, this little bundle of joy has already become an internet sensation. His gestures are meme-worthy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News