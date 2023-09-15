A South African got some drinks from home and got two of his American friends to try them out

A South African got Americans to try some of our favourite drinks and shared their reactions on TikTok. Seeing how people react to things we are so used to is always fun.

Often we forget that some things we use on a daily basis are not the same as others in other countries. Like, we would have never thought that someone had never had Oros before.

Americans try South African drinks

TikTok user @larnelle shared a video showing Americans' reactions as they try South African drinks for the first time. It was a delightful and eye-opening experience for both the participants and the audience.

The people in the video were introduced to three quintessentially South African beverages: Oros, Cream Soda, and Stoney. Their reactions were nothing short of priceless. Cream Soda, with its vibrant green colour, had them tripping, but once they tasted it, their scepticism quickly turned to delight.

Next up was Oros, a popular orange fruit concentrate that South Africans of all ages love. The Americans were pleasantly surprised by its refreshing and tropical taste, making it an instant favourite among the group. Finally, Stoney, a ginger-flavoured carbonated drink, hit the right spot for its unique and zesty flavour.

Take a look:

South Africans loved seeing the reactions

This video has Mzansi people laughing and pleased to see how well received our beloved drinks were by the Americas. Some of their remarks raised questions, though.

Read some of the reactions:

Bradley made it clear:

“I ain't drinking brown cream soda.”

Mona was stressed:

“Oros tastes like fresh orange!? I'm concerned about what they are eating in the US because no way. Another creator said our KFC tastes like meat.”

Unknown joked:

“Let them try castor oil.”

Zaylie339 laughed:

“Me watching this drinking Cream Soda.”

Mlondy22 shared:

“I had someone saying our South African Coke is more original then the one from America, so please next time let them taste South African Coke.”

Man shares experience tasting cow heels for the 1st time, SA peeps adore the positive reaction: "Killed it"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man shared his experience of tasting cow heels for the first time, and South Africans loved the enthusiastic reaction he gave while eating the familiar food.

Yungearn sat in his car while doing it and had some other popular Mzansi foods, such as dombolo (dumplings) and chakalaka.

The TikTok video had peeps from across the country interested in suggesting more things for the good-spirited gent to try out.

