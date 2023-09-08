A gent from the US who relocated to Mzansi was hit by loadshedding and voiced out his displeasure in a funny video

The man shared a video of how he gave love a chance only to be disappointed by the power cuts

Netizens joked that loadshedding is part and parcel of being a South African

Loadshedding has made an enemy out of an American who moved to Mzansi for love. The gent jokingly showed frustration when the lights went off and stayed off for four hours. He took the time to shower his bae with TLC.

American tastes loadshedding in SA

@beyondborders_jh posted their video on TikTok, a comic take on how the American gent perceives loadshedding. The fellow in a relationship with a Venda woman starts the clip with a caption saying he gave a South African girl a chance. The next frame shows him frustrated that loadshedding has introduced itself to him.

Many Americans living in South Africa have joined the country in experiencing loadshedding. Loadshedding has ravaged the country’s economy and forced many people’s companies to shut down. At least the brother didn’t have to shut his relationship down. Watch the video here:

South Africans jokingly comfort him about loadshedding

Netizens hilariously reacted to the man’s video.

Thobile asked:

“Why didn’t you come with a generator?”

Lesego saw light at the end of the tunnel.

“At least it will bring you guys closer. Quality time by force.”

Beyond Borders responded:

“Four hours of bonding with each other.”

Vent maree opened arms.

“Welcome to South Africa.”

Beyond Borders replied:

“I feel very much welcomed. I’m having a true South African experience.”

Mango laughed:

“You should have brought your own electricity.”

Becky suggested:

“It’s never too late to go back.”

Jouberthnhlapo said:

“Home is where the loadshedding is.”

@shyla545 commented:

“You’ll get used to it! We’re no longer shaken by it now. It’s part of our daily lives now. We get suspicious if it doesn’t happen for a day.”

Jay Jay van der Westhuizen remarked:

“Shame, love got you going through the most. But it’s worth it, right.”

Electricity Minister warns of more loadshedding

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokhopa warned Mzansi that there would be more loadshedding.

He made the announcement recently and said that this results from a greater need for maintenance at the utility.

Netizens did not like this and voiced their frustrations, feeling that the minister was useless.

