This woman shot her shot and ended up getting called 'sister' by the man who slid into her DMs

TikTok user @adelai279 shared a video showing what went down and ended up going viral as a result

Even Jason Derulo's ex, Jena, like many other women, took to the comments to express their shock

When someone slides into your DMs, and you respond, it can go many different ways. For this woman, she took a chance and ended up getting hit with a message that sent women far and wide.

This gorgeous woman shared a video showing what went down and ended up going viral as a result, people couldn't believe the man's response. Image: TikTok / @adelai279

Dating is very different nowadays. More often than not, people meet online, so sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith in your DMs.

Mzansi woman goes viral after sharing diss text

TikTok user @adelai279 shared a video in which she showed a DM she sent a guy… and then the response he sent back.

Sis shot her shot and ended up getting batted. Shame she came in a tad too hot. Take a look at what went down:

Ladies from all over the globe choke on the man's words

Even Jason Derulo's ex Jena jumped into the comment section to express her shock. No one was expecting the man to be that cold, calling the woman 'sister' was a lot!

Read what some of the ladies had to say:

Lemein Naserian had jokes:

“he returned you to God in Jesus name.”

JENA was shook:

“Omg I wasn’t expecting that ”

user1769686207172 choked:

“That ‘sister’ was hard to read ”

⭐️gurl said:

“tell him it was a joke”

Alyssa made it known:

“He would never hear from me again.”

Lady whose kiss got dissed gets mini-makeover from hair company

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman was caught on camera experiencing heartbreaking rejection a while ago. In the clip, the young lady can be seen in the front seat of a car with three guys, two of whom are in the back seat.

Not long into the clip, which the driver was recording, she leans forward and tries to kiss one guy who unfortunately pretends he does not notice her attempt. The lady, who has now been identified as Asa, sadly turns away, looking very forlorn after what has now become a very public rejection.

Her luck, however, seems to have changed after a hair company contacted with some good news. They decided to sponsor her with a whole new wig in order to help her make a come-back from the harsh embarrassment she went through.

