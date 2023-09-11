A Limpopo woman concocted a cunning plan to get her son to eat the food he didn't want to finish

A woman got her child to eat his food by having him sing the 'Happy Birthday' song. Image: @phindilekhozamabona

Source: TikTok

A woman from Tzaneen and her man could not get their child to finish his food, so they devised a clever trick.

They pretended to sing the Happy Birthday song, and when he opened his mouth to sing along, they put a spoonful of food in his mouth! Netizens found this hilarious but the young bundle of joy was not impressed.

Woman gets son to eat food with song

@phindilekhozamabona posted her video on TikTok, which over 715K people viewed. In the clip, the young champ seems hesitant to eat his porridge. His parents devise a cunning plan in a last-ditch attempt to get him to finish while feeding him food. Knowing their son loves birthday celebrations, they use this to their advantage.

They start singing the "Happy Birthday" song and when it gets to the part where it goes, "Hip, hip, hooray", the little man throws his hands in the air and says "hooray". Just as he opens his mouth, the mom throws the spoon into his mouth. Realising that he's been duped, he immediately cries his lungs out. The mother wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption:

“When a person doesn’t want to eat, do not fight. Here’s a strategy.”

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers react hilariously to video

Netizens in the comment section roasted the boy's love for birthdays and shared what their children would do in response.

Tiyandza Mokoena remarked:

“12 years from now in therapy: ‘I don’t like birthdays’.”

Tina Dlathu commented:

“Do you see this thing of you liking birthdays?”

Marjorie12 exclaimed:

“My son would take them out of his mouth with his hand.”

Dipuo.Za wrote:

“Toddlers are so special. It takes so much skill to conquer.”

Asanda M got ideas.

“I’m doing this to my nieces and nephews.”

It's_baboe added:

“You know, parenting strategies are important.”

Umuzi exclaimed:

“The betrayal is real.”

