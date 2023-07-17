A little child was called being naughty, and he became a TikTok viral sensation with his behaviour

The child was caught on camera taking a treat from the fridge without permission, and he was quick to start munching

Many people thought it was hilarious to see the child reap the rewards of rummaging through the fridge

A TikTok video of a boy eating a whole piece of polony went viral. Image: @mistressbae0

Many people were amused when they saw a little child being caught getting up to no good. A video showed how the child was determined to have a snack.

The video of the child was hilarious, and it got over 7,000 likes. This kid became like many others who went viral for being naughty.

Child eats cold meat straight from the refrigerator

@mistressbae0 posted a video of her child raiding the fridge. In a video, the boy was on video nibbling on a snack he got. The video showed a bite mark on a piece of polony. Watch the hilarious video below:

Little boy in TikTok video gets cable stuck on neck and goes viral

In a separate story, Mzansi peeps were amused as they saw a kid who had a cable tie around his neck. He ended up getting rescued. Here is what Briefly News readers had to say:

Bonolo Maano said:

"Same as wearing a bread plastic on you head."

Phindile Ka Ndabezitha commented:

"You made my day,I could imagine osiriyas uyibopha."

Shazi Zibu Mkunene wrote:

"Kids will always be kids,been there done dat eish."

Moliehi Teresa added:

"That almost took my life in seconds, that thing is very dangerous. I'm glad he got helped in time otherwise it could have been a dire situation."

Esitile Modisaotsile remarked:

"Boys will be boy's."

Naughty children go TikTok viral over antics

Online users love to see children in funny situations. Videos of children making a mess out of food always have other parents up in arms.

"Such a big piece": Baby girl caught cutting thick polony slices makes SA lol

Briefly News previously reported that being a small and driven child can land you in some adorably tough situations. A baby girl found this out after she got caught cutting thick polony slices and gave a hilarious reaction.

The funny clip was posted by Brenda Ndudane and quickly spread like wildfire on Facebook, where many gathered to see what the endearing but mischievous little girl was up to.

Toddlers learning their way around the house and how to do things for themselves will always bring some entertainment. Sometimes their ingenuity might cause one to pull their own hair, while on the other hand, it can be sweet and funny to watch.

