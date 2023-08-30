One man pranked his girlfriend while they were out in the mall taking a lover's stroll and amused many

A viral video shows how he decided to make everyone stare at them by changing the way he walks

Many people thought the video was hilarious as the girlfriend reacted to his mall prank in a dramatic way

One guy played a hilarious trick on his significant other. His prank video went viral as people thought it was funny to see him pull it off.

A TikTok video shows a man pranking his girlfriend by changing how he walks without her noticing at the mall. Image: @alvin60080

Source: TikTok

One man decided to make people notice him and his girlfriend while they were out in public. The video of the two holding hands received over 46 000 likes.

Girlfriend gets pranked by boyfriend

@alvin60080 posted a video walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend. In the clip, he started walking strangely to get other people's attention.

The girlfriend did not notice what they were getting up to at first.

Watch the video below to see how she reacted.

Online users amused by man

Many thought the gent's prank was hilarious. Read what people had to say:

Jocelyn Pineda said:

"My husband does this to me all the time in public."

User14121603 wrote:

"I'm gonna do this with my husband."

Naledi Lekgoathi commented:

"I don't know but if my man does this I am joining him."

MissPresh_1 was amused:

"Not him running after her, yoh nginga kwata serious (I'd be so mad)."

Thamie Nxumalo551 added:

"But naye she been walking funny."

Couple prank leaves South Africans gushing

People love to see couples who are in love playing tricks on each other. One woman pulled off a hot tea prank on her husband.

