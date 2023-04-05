One man decided to put on an epic dance show while out in public at a mall in Joburg, Newton Junction

Online users could not stop laughing after seeing the moves that this guy had when he heard a fantastic gqom song

The video got thousands of likes as people were amazed to see how the guy danced in public without a care in the world

A man danced to a groovy song. The man could not help himself when he heard the gqom song, Bout a M by Kuddy.

A man in Johannesburg danced to gqom while at the mall. Image: @neo_hinade.rsa

Source: UGC

The video got many views as people could not get over the man's effortless swag. Online users made sure that they raved about his moves.

Man on TikTok dances his heart out in Mzansi mall

A gent on TikTok @neo_hinade.rsa was feeling energetic and showed some impressive moves. The guy was dancing to a gqom song and had some fancy footwork. The gent also had a high kick in the dance video.

South African amazed by epic dancing

People could not stop raving about the man's move. South Africans adore dance videos, and this one was no exception.

@siphokazi880 commented:

"Who else watched him more than once?"

@angel.1208.lengau commented:

"Yhooo, Newtown mall was going down on weekend. Our country is blessed with dancers."

@mamodulomothapogmail.com commented:

"Borrow me your moves I'm going to Limpopo this weekend."

@saaad786.rsa commented:

"How are the people not hyped by this energy and performance?Honestly good art this."

@sirtasco commented:

"And he walked away like nothing happened."

