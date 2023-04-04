A man saw three people arguing and recorded the entire spectacle while adding his own two cents on the situation

The video had many people assuming that the three people were in a love triangle and things had hit the fan

People cracked jokes as they speculated about the intense exchange between the woman and the pair holding each other

After seeing a video of three people arguing in public, South Africans had much to say. Many people assumed that there was trouble in paradise in what looked like a love triangle.

People had wild guesses bout why three people were fighting in public. Image: TikTok/ bhutjess1

The video of the public fight got thousands of likes. People commented to share their guesses why the three people looked unhappy with each other.

Man films 3 people having heated disagreement outside

A video shared on TikTok by @bhutjess1 shows three people disagreeing. Online users were fascinated as the man filming the video loudly hoped for a fight. In isiXhosa, the creator who posted the video says:

"Put a slap in there."

South Africans guess why 3 people were fighting

The video showed two women and a man fighting, and many people thought it was relationship trouble. Netizens love to know about relationship tea, and peeps commented with guesses. Many said that they thought there was infidelity involved.

@savedbygrace965 commented:

"One thing about abelungu is bayafeba, yoh [They will cheat]."

@peekaypakama:

"Faki mpama mlungu, lol."

@segomogoaladi:

"It's giving Hugo, bel die polisie."

@_oluhle:

"Yhoo!! You killng me."

@thandiswambambo:

"Not them doing social distancing."

@venonbisa:

"The jola 9/9 episode that we never got to see."

