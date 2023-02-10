A woman got her revenge on her cheating partner and did it in a public spectacle in the Rustenburg city centre

The lady confronted the man who cheated on her and did it by damaging his car in town for all to see

The clip showed the man's reaction after his wife made sure she destroyed his car and then yelled at him about everything she did for him

A viral video shows how one woman reacted to being cheated on. The lady made it evident that she was fed up with his behaviour.

The video of her outburst went viral on social media. Mzansi peeps were gobsmacked by how she reacted.

Twitter video shows South African woman after destroying man's property for cheating

This woman made no secret that she was angry after being cheated on. The lady destroyed the cheater's windscreen and then shouted at him in a clip posted by @NgwanaMopedi1 on Twitter.

The angry wife said she could not believe he betrayed her after 16 years of marriage and gave him kids when the other woman could not. She added that he cheated even though she does everything for him at home. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to angry lady confronting cheating partner

Peeps love to discuss cheating scandals. Online users reacted to the video and were in disbelief over what the lady did. Most peeps said she was wrong for destroying property and should get arrested. Tweeps were amused to see a SAPS car drive by what could potentially be a crime scene.

@Phumura commented:

"I don't care if is 16 years or two weeks, what she did was very wrong. I would get her arrested."

@FarmUniq commented:

"This behaviour doesn’t start in public. Something is not right even at home. With such a calm guy, one can tell why he needed some fresh air."

@F_Nangula commented:

"Catch a case over something that is not even punishable by law is some nasty business."

@lerato_seko_ commented:

"Women, you need to know that, men will never think for you. You need to start putting yourself first and start making kids because you want them not because a man wants them."

@MphoKnows commented:

"Get her arrested! Finish!"

@SpaceG_ commented:

"Lol, it's the cops driving by for me like, 'Yep, this completely out of our jurisdiction. As you were.'"

@Dips_T commented:

"A man will drive you crazy hey. This poor woman, then the man will stand there like a skepsel se sogelwang."

@TroyMobiles commented:

"Mara going to route and smashing YOUR property in a NO, NO."

@locuscoeruleusx commented:

"Still not an excuse to be violent, destroy property and be disrespectful. Choose your husbands and wives wisely!"

Source: Briefly News