One woman decided to let people know how much money she thinks students in university should have

People were taken aback when she gave an excessive amount, claiming it was necessary for a student

Online users gathered to discuss the possible expenses that a student could have and people vehemently disagreed with her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman on Twitter told people she thinks that people in university need thousands to live a good life in varsity.

A woman told people that the average student in South Africa needs R20 000 per month and people were up in arms. Image: Bloomberg/Shepard

Source: Getty Images

People had much to say as the post about how much a student's needs went viral. Tweeps did not hold back from letting her know how they felt.

Twitter user tells people how much varsity students need and rocks the boat

In a Twitter post, a lady ruffled some feathers by claiming that students need R20 000 every month. The lady's tweet got over 600 000 views as people responded to her claim. Read her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to SA lady's opinion about student budget

Mzansi will not hesitate to call tweeps out for ridiculous claims. People argued that the lady was extra and that R20 000 was unnecessary. Others thought the lady was not being serious and that people were being sensitive. The woman made a post later and said she was being tongue-in-cheek.

@EinsteinsFather commented:

"I can’t believe people are taking this serious."

@lifeoftarantino commented"

"Why are you even a student if you getting 20k per month lmao?"

@AlexiaSchlechte commented:

"Yoh I survived uni with R500 per month."

@Bona_Lesego commented:

"What are you guys doing with your money? We used to “get by” with R2500 and still have change. Stop making the internet your god."

@XelfKontrol commented:

"Pressure, you guys forget we tweet amongst rich kids. R20K is nothing okes."

@AshleyMakgatho commented:

"Y’all took this tweet so seriously."

@VuyoNtloko1 commented:

"She was joking but the reasoning behind this was motivated by the current standards of living motivated by social media."

"Black girl magic": Lady gets distinctions got all 7 uni courses, peeps in awe

Briefly News reported that a Twitter user took to the platform to announce that she was moving up in life. The fresh graduate celebrated achieving the best marks of the year before qualifying to become a doctor.

Online users made sure that her academic efforts did not go unnoticed. People commented with sweet messages for her.

One woman, @FaithMakhubele_, noticed that she graduated top of her class on Twitter. In a tweet, the woman reacted to graduating with the top marks in her year at (SMU).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News