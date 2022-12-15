A woman took to social media to react to the news that she was number one in her Medical School class at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU)

In a tweet, a woman reacted to a college's announcement of the top performers of their and one woman cruised through please with flying colours

People could not stop fawning over her huge achievements as they congratulated her for working so hard

A Twitter user took to the platform to announce that she was moving up in life. The fresh graduate celebrated achieving the best marks of the year before qualifying to become a doctor.

Online users made sure that her academic efforts did not go unnoticed. People commented with sweet messages for her.

Woman celebrates being number medical school student at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

One woman @FaithMakhubele_ noticed that she graduated top of her class on Twitter. In a tweet, the woman reacted to graduating with the top marks in her year at (SMU).

Online users quickly flooded the comments with congratulations. People were amazed that she was able to maintain such great results.

@sibeko_sharon commented:

"Congratulations any study tips you can share."

@VutiviRikhotsoC commented:

"I’m so proud of you.."

@itumokhali commented:

"I’m so motivated. Wow.".

@ruthiemofube commented:

"I say WOW."

@TshepisoMollo15 commented:

"Black Excellence!."

@tshifh_sss commented:

"It’s possible!"

@_Mhluri commented:

"Black girl magic!"

