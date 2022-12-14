Some peeps felt a bit emotional when a dad took to the socials to share how proud he was of his daughter becoming a doctor

The long post he shared showed how long it took for her to get where she is today, and the rejections she faced

South Africans joined in on the congratulatory train and sent the happy dad and medical professional some supportive messages

A happy dad couldn't contain how proud he was of his daughter after she qualified to become a doctor.

The journey the man's daughter faces was not easy in the slightest, and peeps applauded her determination. Images: Tabaka Simon Moramaga/ LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Tabaka Simon Moramaga started the tale of her daughter by pointing out that the path to success wasn't easy and that she encountered many rejections before heading to med school. The LinkedIn post stated:

"She wanted to do medicine but she was unfortunately not accepted to the only 4 medical schools(Wits, UP, UCT and Stellies) we had applied to out of the 8 medical schools available in the country."

Overflowing with excellence

The father went on to say that she was accepted into Biological Sciences at UP where she did so well in the six months there that she got transferred to the medicine course. Six years later, she is now a qualified doctor.

Mzansi peeps found the tale to be very inspirational. See the comments below:

Margaret Juszkiewicz said:

"Tenacity. I am inspired that she was determined to get to the Tertiary Level she wanted to be. Sometimes a step accross is a step toward the right direction. With permission, may I please share her success story with my students?"

Dakalo Mashau mentioned:

"So beautiful! Congratulations to your daughter, you and the family. This is truly inspirational indeed."

Thuli Mngadi posted:

"I am extremely emotional right now, this is just a win for all of us. Congratulations to Dr Moramaga and well-done dad."

William Mpho Tisane mentioned:

"Congratulations Doc..."

Joseph Maphoso shared:

"Congratulations to your daughter Sir."

Moipone Rankholo said:

"God is always good. Congratulations to Dr LM Moramaga."

Monwabisi Mtyiwazo commented:

"Wow! What a great achievement! We are celebrating with you and thank you to supportive parents."

Source: Briefly News