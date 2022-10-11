A stylish gent wowed the crowd at his graduation with a flamboyant outfit and brought some sass that South Africans loved

A cap and gown is usually what's on the agenda for most peeps who celebrate their qualifications, but these clothes break that mould

Mzansi's netizens adored the vibe from the man and commended him on his confidence and sense of fashion

A stylish gent tore up the graduation platform by rocking a flamboyant outfit with sass and confidence that South Africans utterly adored.

A stylish man wowed the crowd at his graduation with confidence, which Mzansi admired. Images: ntukzinz0/ TikTok

Source: UGC

ntukzinz0 posted the clip on TikTok, where peeps flocked to give their congratulations and thoughts on the entertaining clip.

Graduation tends to be very run-of-the-mill, with much jubilation and formal outfits. This man, however, had a completely different agenda. He struts his stuff as if walking on a runway and then whips open his gown to reveal a bright blue outfit.

The gown itself has long trailing fabric that compliments the main outfit quite well. The wonderful video ends with the graduate blowing kisses, upon a closer look, you can see surprised faces from people watching on the sidelines.

Most South Africans will sadly not be able to attend such a university. Independent Online reported that only 6% of South Africans have a tertiary degree. Women lead the pack by obtaining 52.3% of overall qualifications.

Peeps across Mzansi came to give the flamboyant man his flowers and commended him on his confident attitude. See the comments below:

user9613874157922 said:

"Somizi twin sista "

buhle mentioned:

"Yes, mogal "

Thabiso Rakgolela925 commented:

"Yes girl congratulations "

celina.leste shared:

"So disrespectful and everyone is afraid to say or do anything."

Devie posted:

"Lol, everyone saying yes in the comments as if it actually looks good… It looks tacky."

miss khoza said:

"He or she??"

user1437772191276 mentioned:

"Ngyakutanda gal yess gal "

Imanuel commented:

"Wow kodwa Mnjebu."

