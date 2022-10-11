One man could not take it anymore, so he took to social media to ask about pressing issues concerning toll gate workers

TikTok user Ricky G shared a funny clip in which he asked where toll gate workers pee and how they get to work

Many SA peeps were glad to know that they are not the only ones asking this, and others shed light on the situation

Toll gates are not normally in easily accessible places, nor is there ever much surrounding them. So, one man took it upon himself to ask questions about toll gate workers that some of us have been wondering about our whole lives.

One man had Mzansi people wondering about toll gate workers and how they get to work, let alone use the bathroom. Image: TikTok / Ricky G

With taxis making you travel to another country just to catch one that will take you down the road, how do you think the toll gate workers manage to get to work? Never thought of it before, while now your brain can tick too.

TikTok user Ricky G shared a relevant but hilarious clip of a man asking some on-point questions about toll gate workers. Like, where do they pee, and how do they get to work?

The emotion he put into this just makes it!

The people of Mzansi have an ‘oh snap’ moment while canning themselves

This clip definitely got some people thinking, and now Mzansi wants answers. Some took to the comment section to share their ‘oh snap’ moment, while some shed light on the pressing matter. Ah, Mzansi peeps are just the best!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@khatija amin said:

“I really thought I was the only one constantly wondering ”

@Juané Nel said:

“I was one of the chosen ones to have see how that happens there's literally steps going down in between the cubes down a tunnel lol.”

@Lady – T said:

“There is an underground portal for them. It’s on the other side of the toll gates. If you look to your car left you see a random building it goes down.”

@tumilerole said:

“I ask myself every timeanswers please!!!”

@fromafricawithlove said:

“Not going to sleep tonight thinking about this ☺️☺️☺️☺️”

