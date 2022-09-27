A video showing how city girls apparently dodge the bill has gone viral, leaving many people laughing hard

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool share the funny clip showing the woman making a run when the bill came

Some could not believe how accurate the clip was, while others just laughed at the lady’s impressive moves

City girls are getting trashed on social media for apparently having mad skills when it comes to dodging the bill at the end of a date. A funny clip explaining the claim left many in tears of laughter.

Gone are the days when men always fitted the bill as women did not work. Women now work, and that means that they too can put their hand in their pocket at the end of a date, right?!

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared a clip showing a man trying to get a city girl to pay for the bill. Sis dodges the bill as if her life depended on it and the whole moment is just comical.

“Basadi ”

Social media people laugh themselves silly at the apparent accurate situation

Seeing this clip left many laughing hard as it is so relatable. The way the lady steered clear of the bill defeated many. Apparently, this happens more often than some know.

Take a look at a few of the funny comments:

@Yo_Boi_Bujwa said:

“The way she dodged that bill ”

@WarrenMandaZA said:

“This girl has some brilliant reflexes. Phunyuka bamphethe.”

@Castrompho said:

“I thought she saw a bullet.”

@Outlaws015 said:

“Yeeeeey!”

@_Skinnybadboy said:

“The dodging was smooth lol.”

@PrinceMolekga said:

“Not even a bullet or a Johannesburg tsotsi could have touched her, not even lighting or God's anger.”

@ralph_Nt said:

