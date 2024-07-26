A young naughty man made his 70-year-old mother drink a shot at a family gathering

The elderly woman had no idea what she was doing but she was adorably cooperating

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the grandmother was entertaining the activity

A son hilariously made his 70-year-old mom drink an alcohol shot. Images: @umakazi/ TikTok, @Leicarras

A video of a young man hilariously corrupting his 70-year-old mother has been shared on social media, leaving netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @umakazi, people are seen at what seemed to be a family gathering. The young man gives two elderly ladies, including the 70-year-old a shot and a slice of lemon.

The two women, clearly have no idea of what to do. The young man directs them on what to do. They drank the shot and ate the lemon afterwards.

The ladies' reaction sent the people around them into laughter. Their facial expressions during the experience were hilarious.

Young man makes 70-year-old woman drink shot

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video raked over 1k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@mintu8108 was entertained:

"Love how she is cooperating 😅😅."

@Lusandaim laughed:

"What are our grandchildren going to do to us 😂."

@omari_njenje admired:

"I love this 😂🤣😇It's my type of vibe."

@Bree 🥀 loved:

"She's living!!! ❤️😭✨"

@Mandy expressed:

"Last holiday we took with my mom before she passed I made her take shots with me at every restaurant we went to 🥺🥺 I'll cherish those memories forever."

@Johanna shared:

"Issa party 🤣🤣🤣🤣yeah...brave gogo."

@Mashdenny said:

"She will be asking you for shots every time she sees you. Lol."

Churchgoer ruffles feathers with Marula fruit mixture

In another story, Briefly News reported about a ZCC gogo leaving netizens divided after mixing Marula fruit.

In the clip uploaded by @murida742, the gogo is in the comfort of her home, wearing a dress with a ZCC badge and African National Congress (ANC) cloth around her waist. She was busy with a huge drum, traditionally mixing marula fruit. The gogo was not bothered by anything; she seemed happy as she went about her business.

