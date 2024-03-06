A ZCC elderly member enjoyed herself while mixing marula fruit the traditional way at her home

The gogo was captured in a TikTok video at the moment, rocking a church badge as well as ANC mini cloth

The online community reacted to the clip, with many saying the woman might be making juice, not beer, as most think

A ZCC woman traditionally mixed marula fruit. Images: @murida742/ TikTok, @RiaanCoetzee

A ZCC elderly woman was captured in a TikTok video mixing marula fruit at home.

In the clip uploaded by @murida742, the gogo is in the comfort of her home, wearing a dress with a ZCC badge and African National Congress (ANC) cloth around her waist.

She was busy with a huge drum, traditionally mixing marula fruit. The gogo was not bothered by anything; she seemed happy as she went about her business.

ZCC woman mixes marula fruit

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers had questions about the video

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users asking questions. They said a churchgoer, especially a ZCC member, is not allowed to participate in such. Some said the woman might be making marula juice, not beer.

@THS commented:

"I never thought I will see something like this in my life, ANC,ZCC, morula, madness."

@joycemathelumalata asked:

"Does ZCC church allow it's members to do amarula beer?"

@DJ Eddy.k pleaded:

"Guys please respect ZCC."

@mamoe loved:

"l like this to the fullest."

@LUNA said:

"It's interesting to watch but I don't think I can even drink in fact it won't go down my throat."

@Thobs clarified:

"This is juice not alcohol ."

@Jojo stanned:

"Marula juice "

@Lufuno Dzebu wanted more:

"Part 2 please we want to see the whole process ."

Toddler dies after eating marula fruit

In another story, Briefly News reported about a four-year-old who died in Limpopo after eating marula.

A child from Limpopo was playing with others when she ate a marula fruit, according to SABC News. Sadly, the kid choked on it and was pronounced dead on arrival at Witpoort Hospital. Many people on social media were mortified. Online users commented with sweet messages for the little girl.

