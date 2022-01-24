A Mzansi man took to Twitter to share his winning alcoholic drink combo and it left peeps disturbed

The photo of the drink shows a combination of Amarula (a cream liqueur) and Jägermeister (a German herb digestif)

Online users were left stressed on his behalf about the hangover he would suffer as a result and are still worried about the guy as he hasn’t tweeted since

A man who mixed an unusual drink combo has left online users concerned about his wellbeing. This is after @MildViews posted a photo of drink made of Amarula (a cream liqueur) and Jägermeister (a German digestif) and indicated that it was a winner combo.

A man who shared his unusual drink combo has left Mzansi peeps worried about his health and life. Image: @MildViews / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young man captioned the photo:

“I made this combo, hear me out guys.”

He posted the tweet on Thursday, 20 January and peeps have not heard back from him since. Judging by the comments, many seem to be worried whether he survived the health consequences of his strong drink. Although peeps have kept their concern light-hearted, a few people did enquire whether he was still alive.

Some even referred to his pinned tweet from November 2021, which reads:

“Something must kill a man. Let it be what makes him happy.”

Here are some comments and reactions from online users who poked fun at the tweet:

@iam_matha commented:

“But how's the hangover? Amnesia? It looks good but I'm worried about the after-effects.”

@Collen_KM reacted:

“Haibo guys, it's been four days now and as a celebrity I am starting to get concerned about MildViews, can someone who knows him tell us about his whereabouts?”

@Bodigelo1995 said:

“It's 21 hours since you posted, sir.”

@ItsMutai replied:

“3 days, are you still alive bro?”

@Koena_Mashala said:

“Yeah... Someone please check up on him.”

@Owami_ss wrote:

“Yoh you will tell us tomorrow about the intensity of the hangover.”

@Bodigelo1995 commented:

“Something is lacking.... I drank this and they added something I can't remember what December and yhu. It was amaryllis, jager and something forgot was and it starts with an "S".”

@Realsammywurld asked:

“Are you good my brother? Been 2 days now without any update.”

