With many still trying to survive the long January stretch a Mzansi man has taken to social media to share how he is getting by

In a Twitter post @GomolemoSA shared a photo of his delectable meal of pap and chicken necks

Online peeps were divided when it came to their take on the dish as some were keen on trying it out and others not so much

After what has felt like the longest month ever, it comes as a shock to realise that we are still in the middle of January. Making the most of a dry season was online user @GomolemoSA_ who shared a photo of his lunch on Twitter recently.

A man posted a photo of his meal of pap and chicken necks on social media recently. Image: @GomolemoSA / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The dish is of chicken necks and pap and his fellow followers shared their mixed reactions on the post. While some wished they could dig in, others took a pass as they criticized the bony task of eating chicken necks.

Check out some of their comments on the tweet:

@luyolom replied:

“Not really meat but a welcome snack while the actual meal is being prepared.”

@sharo_shaz responded:

“I'd rather eat pap and soup than eating chicken neck or head!”

@Sweetair_1632 reacted:

“Agona chicken necks ke melalana straight.”

@FaidyCasquinha commented:

“For people that love chewing bones moer.”

@Missyeeevee wrote:

“My mom's favourite, she says you showed the pots flames.”

@Woman48479320 reacted:

“I have a serious problem with chicken necks Crossed fingers a Dina Nama. Only bones. Ke sharp ka di chicken necks shame.”

@amukelani_02 replied:

“Plus cabbage.”

@Jabulilekabini2 commented:

“And atchaar.”

@tholsy1 said:

“Looks good…I had a hard time eating them as a kid, my sister liked that I would eat them weird so she can finish them for me. Nostalgic.”

@its_lesh3 wrote:

“Plus gizzards le menoto. Problem yaka ke go kokona marapo but it's a delectable meal.”

Source: Briefly News