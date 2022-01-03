The festive season is over and one social media user welcomed January with an interesting meal

Popular online personality Daniel Marven posted a photo of a meal of chicken head kebabs with the caption, "January"

Saffas can seemingly relate relate to the interesting dish and it has peeps in stitches as they join the discussion under the post

It is officially the new year and for some, that means the soft life is over and the ‘Januworry' woes have kicked in. This means it is back to being frugal after the festive spending. Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) took to his social media to post his creative January meal of chicken heads, tomato and cucumber kebabs.

A social media user shared a photo of a perculiar looking meal on his Twitter recently. Image: @danielmarven / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps can relate with the post as many South African families identify with January being a very long month as they seek to stretch December salaries until the first payday of the New Year.

The photo of the meal looks rather peculiar to say the least and definitely has Mzansi peeps with bellyaches from laughter. Here are some of their funny comments on the post:

@Iam_Gadifele said:

“But I love heads.”

@DjMusiqueSA commented:

“Soft life continues.”

@dumaaaron responded:

“Even tomatoes have become expensive to such an extent that one each costs R4 in the streets.”

@elder_zagga replied:

“Those look like they'll bark in your stomach if you eat them.”

@Thifhe_mulateli wrote:

“What in the chicken heads is going on here?”

@MKatlegoTsele said:

“I’d rather stick to cabbage.”

@MontjaMushiyeni said:

“I am sure Tito will try this.”

@Smokey64466278 replied:

“I'd rather starve, I could never eat chicken head.”

@khanyeBrown reacted:

“Very nice diet...”

@AttieAnongabe said:

“Actually this might be a good idea in starting this business, along with selling chicken feet and gizzards. R10 per stick.”

