Former Reserve Bank president Tito Mboweni has once again got social media users talking after he shared pics of his latest culinary creation

Mboweni took to Twitter to share several pics of his meal, which was a chicken and macaroni dish accompanied by a glass of red wine

Twitter users were perplexed by the unusual dish prepared by Mboweni and lashed out with hilariously witty comments

Tito Mboweni has prepared a chicken and macaroni dish and online peeps are on the fence about it. Image: Tito Mboweni/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has once again enthralled Twitter users with an exotic dish comprising chicken and macaroni.

Mboweni went onto Twitter to post several snaps of the meal he prepared and social media users had a lot to say.

Mboweni captioned the pics:

“It turned out well. It really did. Very tasty. Just short of vergies. Yee of little Faith!! Repent!!”

@AminaAmare said:

“But how do you eat MACARONI and freshly slaughtered chicken stew though. How do you do that correctly?”

@NobuhleKunene added:

“I'd like to have dinner with you sometime.”

@ChellyB263 added:

“Kanti why doesn't he just get chicken mince.”

@iLuckyMahlangu said:

“Books on the table? Uzodla nephela one day.”

@TheSwaziPablo added:

“I think we should get Tito on Come Dine with Me.”

@jacksonhailonga said:

“I haven’t seen that type of macaroni in a very long time.”

@ResidentChef reacted:

“Just have more wine.”

@benzito142 said:

“It looks like your favourite tin fish.”

@Mbalenhle2022 said:

“Mac boneless ale bird.”

@Lydia41903635 added:

“Mr Minister the finished product looked like mince meat... Maybe I must repent.”

@ReezaySA joked:

“I can't believe I'm wasting my tax money on this man.”

@Yaya_Goldez added:

“At some point Sir, you’ll have to tell us what you’re distracting us from. Ayikho phela le!”

