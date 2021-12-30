Women love a man in uniform and police officer @tshawe_za gave them something to drool over in new viral video

Cop @tshawe_za shared a nine-second video of his chiseled body in a police uniform and Mzansi woman are mesmerized

Many ladies cheekily confessed to committed alleged crimes and also wanting to open up cases in an attempt to meet the handsome hunk

Police officer tshawe_za shared a video of himself dressed in his cop uniform and TikTok users cannot get enough of his hot body.

The nine-second video sees @tshawe_za walking in a courtyard as the sun shines on his ripped arms. He then faces the camera for a bit and flashes a grin.

Xolisa Pearl Mvusi reacted:

“I need to be arrested; I've been a bad girl.”

user8964158123956 reacted:

“Can I come and certify my ID?”

Thabang said:

“Lord save me from this temptation.”

Bianca Sutherland said:

“If only all police officers can look like this ...”

Surayam Moola reacted:

“Yazi I enjoy just watching this man is this normal.”

Tsholofelo Motlafi said:

“A man in uniform can never disappoint.”

Nelly said:

“You are in which police station I wanna open a case.”

Mrs.B Bogale said:

“I think all policeman should look like this.”

Kuhlekonke250 reacted:

“Last night I stole 3 cars.”

Advocate Mpho selebano said:

“You protecting us or you chowing our woman.”

Tshawe_ZA said:

“Both.”

Jamie said:

“He is not South African police the majority i know comes with 100kg.”

Nomthandazo reacted:

“The uniform is new. Employed yesterday.”

user6378815558927 added:

“Haibo Tshawe fondin I just stole something uphi??.”

Monica1209Ng said:

“Wow nice one bhuti.”

'Vezi thanga, chile': Cop in shorts gets tongues wagging online, SA reacts to photos

Previously Briefly News wrote about a cop in shorts who served the heat on social media, and it was all for good reason, too, as spring took off in Mzansi.

While the men and women in blue have a pledge to serve and protect, one decidedly went the extra mile as he offered up some eye candy for Mzansi's fashion police.

Taking to Twitter, a user @Katlie_Moo shared a series of snaps of a constable in the SAPS ranks spreading the summer feels, thanks to the tight-fitting shorts he is wearing.

The police officer is shown in full police uniform, complete with a service weapon conspicuously strapped to his right thigh.

The tweet attracted nearly 850 likes and close to 300 retweets.

Source: Briefly News