Professional dancers from Cape Town posted a video on TikTok where they attempt the Amapiano dance challenge

Justin de Nobrega and Adrian Hughes can be seen busting some serious moves in the 19-second video

Social media users could not get enough of the pair's proudly South African dance choreography

Two Cape Town dancers have gone viral on social media after posting a dance video which sees them doing the amapiano dance challenge. Image: Justin de Nobrega/ TikTok

Two Cape Town dancers have popped and locked their way to becoming TikTok sensations.

Professional dancers Justin de Nobrega and Adrian Hughes took on the Amapiano dance challenge in a 19-second video that has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok users were blown away by the dancer’s smooth stylings.

user5877433181324 said:

“Tell me u r south African without telling me u r South African.”

Feighton said:

“You popped off friend.”

Kamogelom said:

“But how am I black and I can’t dance? Honestly love this.”

Jessica Mashaba said:

Justin de Nobrega said:

@user6568340312220 said:

“Who would have know that, music and dance are the two things that would bring us together towards building an actual rainbow nation.”

Louraine Modise said:

“When we take our land back yours is safe bafo.”

Ma_Panda said:

“Exactly how I dance in my head.”

@twan wonder said:

“I definitely didn’t see the collab coming buts it’s on fire.”

Amapantsula dancing pair bring the heat this December in trending dance video, Mzansi loving it

Previously Briefly News wrote about two talented dancers have got social media users moving to amaPanstula vibes this December in their cool dance video posted on TikTok recently.

Two amaPantsula dancers took to TikTok to show off their skills in a cool video. Image: TikTok Source: UGC Kevin Seann (@kelvintopa) jumped onto the #khwethechallenge on TikTok and Mzansi is moving along to the beat.

In the video, two guys are seen dancing to the hit Umshini by Dlala Regal ft. Scotts Maphuma. The video has gained over 23 000 likes and 125 comments praising the Panstula pair on their edgy dance moves.

Here are some positive reactions from users showing some love on the video: @AmapianoQueen responded:

"Dancing like this is so nice and addictive."

