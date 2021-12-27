A dance video is doing the rounds on TikTok of two Panstula dancers showing off their rhythm and skill

In the clip two guys can be seen dancing together to the hit song Umshini by Dlala Regal ft. Scotts Maphuma

The video is part of the #khwethechallenge TikTok challenge and has gained over 23 000 likes from online users

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Two talented dancers have got social media users moving to amaPanstula vibes this December in their cool dance video posted on TikTok recently.

Two amaPantsula dancers took to TikTok to show off their skills in a cool video. Image: TikTok

Source: UGC

Kevin Seann (@kelvintopa) jumped onto the #khwethechallenge on TikTok and Mzansi is moving along to the beat. In the video two guys are seen dancing to the hit Umshini by Dlala Regal ft. Scotts Maphuma.

The video has gained over 23 000 likes and 125 comments praising the Panstula pair on their edgy dance moves.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Here are some positive reactions from users showing some love on the video:

@AmapianoQueen responded:

"Dancing like this is so nice and addictive."

@lovinggoddess said:

“Wow.”

@Lucky_DjQuest reacted:

“Nice moves.”

@Patrick replied:

“I'm happy this side."

@thato nape commented:

“Demet this track slaps.”

@Lulu Nokwindla Ngcak said:

“No man I can’t keep up.”

@user2404004283957 replied:

“Bafana baka bao cruiser. Soon you are going to be booked watch the space and you have good taste of music.”

Truthsetter reacted:

“This is beautiful.”

@Morekza Sanchez commented:

"I also enjoy dancing this move it accommodates everyone.”

@ewapelumi said:

“This song issa vibe:

@babyboy said:

“Danko.”

@MashiloAndries said:

“Yiizoo I like the moves.”

@vee0114 commented:

“I salute kule kulture yama pantsula ."

@Katlego replied:

“Please tag me in next video brothers just something about your dance.”

@AngusMayson reacted:

“Weeeeee neeeed more so we can learn."

What a vibe!: SA traffic cop shows off her dance moves in viral video

Briefly News previous reported on a Mzansi cop has entered the festive season with a fun video of her dancing to the hit song Ameno Amapiano - Remix - Goya Menor & Nektunez.

The video posted on TikTok by Lydia Williams has won over Mzansi and sits on over 45 000 likes.

TikTok users were pleasantly entertained and shared their reactions to the light hearted video.

Source: Briefly News