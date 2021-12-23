A video of a dancing South African traffic cop is doing the rounds on social media and Mzansi is loving it

The video was posted by Lydia Williams on TikTok and shows her dancing at what seems like a road block

Mzansi has shown love on the entertaining clip and the video has over 45 000 likes and positive comments

A Mzansi cop has entered the festive season with a fun video of her dancing to the hit song Ameno Amapiano - Remix - Goya Menor & Nektunez.

Mzansi cop, Lydia Williams posted a video of herself dancing to an Amapiono song and Mzansi is loving it. Image @LydiaWilliams / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video posted on TikTok by Lydia Williams has won over Mzansi and sits on over 45 000 likes.

TikTok users were pleasantly entertained and shared their reactions to the light hearted video:

@user627588728281 said:

“Let the cops enjoy while at work. They are human beings and have feelings too. Viva cops dance and enjoy.”

@ItirelengChauke commented:

“Stay safe out there on those roads. You know how bad things can be when its da festive season. You are cute by the way.”

@thembinkosi128 reacted:

“You're a full vibe.”

@AlisonKuwodza said:

“Very cute.”

@user6431224577081

“Haibo officer.”

@user4737253354637

“I love your dance.”

