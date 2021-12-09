Somizi Mhlongo is a well-known jokester and all 4.4 million of his followers can agree that his humour is one of the many reasons they follow him

The entertainer had peeps rolling on the floor in laughter after sharing a hilarious video showing what Covid protocols will look like next year

The media personality is just as fed-up with pandemic life as all of his followers are and provided a very relatable laugh to ease the tension

Extravagant celeb Somizi Mhlongo's fans are happy to be seeing him tapping into his sense of humour again. SomGaga shared a video with fans making fun of the possibility of what covid protocols will look like next year and peeps were on the floor with belly-aching laughter.

Somizi had fans rolling on the floor with laughter after a funny pandemic video.

Source: Instagram

Somizi is a multi-talented star and fans feel that soon he'll be able to add 'prophet' to the list. Mhlongo took to Instagram to post a funny video of himself coughing, which triggers a monitor that gives him a warning that Covid officials will be coming to the celeb's home to take him to a quarantine facility. As he waits for the automated voice to finish, he quickly hides a bottle of wine in his robe.

The comment section was filled with laughing crying faces as followers reacted to the video.

@chipochibaya wrote:

"This is giving prophetic vibes for 2022."

@chantall_aka_sasha laughed and said:

"We are all in this together."

@carynmota said:

"Don’t even joke it’s probably coming to that."

The video reassured SomG that his fans still react well to him. The South African reported that the reality star was feeling nervous about his upcoming season of Living The Dream because it is set to have a little glamour and a lot more focus on personal matters. If his social media is anything to go by, then Somizi should be just fine.

