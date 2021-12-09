JazziQ has proven himself to be a man of honour after fulfilling a promise he made to his mother years ago to buy her a Mercedes Benz

The musician took to social media to share snaps of himself and mommy dearest picking up the new whip from the dealership

Followers lit up the comments as they let him know just how much of an inspiration he is for doing something so commendable for his mom

Producer JazziQ has given fans a lesson on appreciating those that mean the world to you. The media personality gave his mother a gift of a lifetime when he took her to the Mercedes dealership to pick up something he promised to get her way before he made it to the big time.

JazziQ spoils his moth with a brand new Merc. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Not long ago JazziQ was on the web dodging rumours that he is romantically involved with Thuli Phongolo. The South African reported that the music producer rubbished the social media whispers and made it clear that he and Thuli P are just friends.

Jazzi's latest social media post showed followers who the real leading lady in his life is and that's none other than his mother. The celeb took to Twitter to share the gift he gave his mom to thank her for being a shining light in his life. His caption read:

"Once upon a time, I promised my Mom a Mercedes-Benz. I love you mother, Enjoy."

Followers were without a doubt inspired by the act and flocked to the comments to commend him on is spoiling his mom.

@muzi_nolimits wrote:

"Hard work pays off abuti!!! I'm so proud of you."

@naledi_ore said:

"Mommies deserve all the good things in life."

@junior.reggie commented:

"This is massive man big ups."

