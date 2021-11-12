Mzansi seems to be on a mission to play matchmaker for Thuli Phongolo, as yet another rumoured relationship has been put to rest

Thuli P just escaped all of the DJ Maphorisa dating allegations, only to jump into another hot pot but this time with JazziQ

In a podcasted interview, JazziQ set the record straight about what exactly is happening between him and the DJ and peeps were left disappointed

Just when peeps thought they had finally guessed correctly who Thuli Phongolo might be dating, JazziQ came out and shut it down. The producer made it clear that he and Thuli are nothing more than good friends who just take amazing photos together.

Not so long ago IOL reported that Thuli P and DJ Maphorisa were fueling heavy romance rumours after being spotted in the club together multiple times. Thuli tried tirelessly to deny the relationship but the videos were far too convincing for people to believe her.

After eventually being able to shake off the Maphorisa rumours, she found herself in yet another fantasy relationship with JazziQ. The producer shared photos of himself and Thuli looking dashing at an event and that was enough for peeps to label him her bae.

ZAlebs reports that Jazzi appeared on The Journalist DJ's YouTube channel, where he addressed the rumours that he is romantically involved with Thuli. When talking about the fake relationship, he said:

"This past week I posted a picture with Thuli P and like it was going crazy you know? Now there is a story about me having beef with Phori (DJ Maphorisa) like no one has time for beef bro. It was just a picture and me and Thuli are just mates."

SA debates whether Thuli Phongolo is gay after posting snap wearing LGBTQI+ shirt

Briefly News reported that Mzansi was debating whether stunning actress Thuli Phongolo is gay or was just supporting the LGBTQI+ community when she rocked a T-shirt with the words, 'Gay Pride'.

The DJ has been hogging headlines for the past few days as peeps continued to discuss her relationship status on social media. Some claimed that she's dating Mr JazziQ following recent rumours that she was in a relationship with DJ Maphorisa.

Thuli P has rubbished both the claims and reiterated that she was single. She took to Instagram after denying that she was in a relationship with both the popular man and posted the snap of herself wearing the LGBTQI+ T-shirt.

