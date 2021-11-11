Mzansi social media users are debating whether Thuli Phongolo is gay or not after she posted a snap of herself wearing an LGBTQI+ T-shirt

It is not clear whether the stunner was lowkey coming out or just supporting the LGBTQI+ community when she shared the snap on her timeline

The gorgeous actress recently denied that she's dating Mr JazziQ nor DJ Mphorisa after saucy snaps of herself with both the men trended online

Mzansi is debating whether stunning actress Thuli Phongolo is gay or was just supporting the LGBTQI+ community when she rocked a T-shirt with the words, 'Gay Pride'.

Thuli Phongolo posted a snap of herself wearing an LGBTQI+ Tshirt. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

The DJ has been hogging headlines for the past few days as peeps continued to discuss her relationship status on social media. Some claimed that she's dating Mr JazziQ following recent rumours that she was in a relationship with DJ Maphorisa.

Thuli P has rubbished both the claims and reiterated that she was single. She took to Instagram after denying that she was in a relationship with both the popular man and posted the snap of herself wearing the LGBTQI+ T-shirt.

Many on her timeline assumed that it as her way of coming out of the closet, according to ZAlebs. Check out some of the comments below:

beewhatever_ asked:

"Is this your coming out fit?"

a.mmy_yy commented:

"My crush wearing an LGBTQI T-shirt? I’m smitten."

Thuli dismisses rumours she's dating Mr JazziQ

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo has rubbished the claims that she's dating Mr JazziQ. The rumours started circulating on socal media after the Amapiano producer posted a saucy snap of himself with the stunning actress.

The former Generations: The Legacy star has reiterated that she's not dating anyone at the moment. She was reacting to media reports about the alleged relationship.

Taking to Twitter, Thuli P denied that she's in a relationship. According to TshisaLIVE, she said:

"Thuli P is not dating anyone or 'with' anyone in anyway ... Lord let the truth be heard!"

Tweeps continued to spread the rumours that she's dating Mr JazziQ even after her post. Some replied to her tweet with the snap of herself and JazziQ while others said she's still dating DJ Maphorisa.

Source: Briefly.co.za