Thuli Phongolo and Mr JazziQ's hot pic has sparked dating rumours after the Amapiano producer shared it on social media recently

The stunning actress and the yanos artist were among the celebs who attended Riky Rick's posh event a few days back

Social media users reacted hilariously to the snap with some suggesting that Thuli has left DJ Maphorisa for Mr JazziQ

Thuli Phongolo and Mr JazziQ have sparked dating rumours after sharing a saucy snap online recently. The two stars were among the celebs who attended Riky Rick's private dinner recently.

Mr JazziQ and Thuli Phongolo's fans think they are dating. Image: @mrjazziq, @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

The saucy snap taken at the event was posted on social media by the Amapiano producer and his fans speculated that he's now dating the actress/DJ. Both of them were dressed to the nines in the hot pic.

Mr JazziQ's fans took to his comment section on Instagram and hilariously suggested that he has knocked DJ Maphorisa out of his alleged relationship with Thuli P. Phori and Thuli sparked dating rumours recently after they shared mirror selfies around the same time.

The gorgeous DJ also took to Mr JazziQ's timeline to share her thoughts on the wild comments after the yanos artist shared the snap. According to ZAlebs, she said:

"Eating caviar, enjoying life…! Side note: I just knew the comments were gonna come with ANOTHER…"

Check out some of the hilarious reactions from social media users who have seen the snap of Thuli and JazziQ below:

papi_wadi_champagne_ said:

"Otlao bolaya maphorisa wena. (Maphorisa will kill you)."

sethu_lesipho commented:

"I quickly ran to the comments, and I knew, I just knew."

mbo_mbonisi wrote:

"Madumane is out kanjalo nje (just like that)."

chelseanyandoro said:

"I thought she is Mma Madu... Yoh, lemme zip it."

a.d.i.z.a.a.m.n.c.u.b.e wrote:

"@djmaphorisa come and see here."

pots__iso added:

"This couple makes sense..."

Mr JazziQ rubs his fans up the wrong way

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mr JazziQ rubbed some of his fans up the wrong way for the way he behaved when one of his fans jumped on stage while he was DJing. The Amapiano producer and DJ looked at the fan some type of way and did not welcome her warmly on stage.

The star was playing some yanos behind the DJ booth when the young lady jumped on stage and started dancing next to him. JazziQ was so cold towards her and didn't even smile when she was busy dancing next to him.

Some fans shared that Mr JazziQ should have at least smiled at her and carried on with his set. The unimpressed peeps took to Twitter to call the DJ out after the video of the incident surfaced online.

Source: Briefly.co.za