DBN Gogo Serves SA Flames With Hot Pics: "The Way You’re Always on Our Necks"

DBN Gogo has posted hot pics of herself looking fabulous in a leopard-print dress and open-toe heels

The snaps of the Amapiano DJ got many men on her timeline thirsty with some even asking her for a French kiss

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker has made a name for herself in the cut-throat music industry with her yanos dance moves when she's DJing

DBN Gogo has taken to social media to share hot pics of herself. The popular Amapiano DJ looked saucy in a stunning short leopard-print dress, open toe heels and a red handbag.

DBN Gogo posted hot snaps of herself online. Image: @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

The snaps of the DJ left many of the men on her timeline thirsty. Her female followers also praised the star for always looking gorgeous in most of the outfits she rocks. Taking to Twitter, the Khuza Gogo hitmaker captioned the three snaps:

"You just know."

Tweeps took to the star's timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Many agreed that DBN Gogo is a flame in the pics. Check out some of their comments below:

@Ronny39628431 commented:

"Ngithi the same way Jesus turned water into wine, he will make you mine."

@Kanyi_kaMthembu asked:

"Babes. what doesn’t make u beautiful though?

@Ramovhalivhuwa3 wrote:

"Always beautiful... Can I please give you a French kiss."

@makatla_mandisa said:

"You are gorgeous mama."

@Miss_tiwaa added:

"The way you’re always on our necks is not fair."

Source: Briefly.co.za