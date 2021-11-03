Minnie Dlamini Jones has heated up Mzansi's timelines with a hot snap of herself rocking a flawless golden bikini

The stunning media personality showed off her abs in the gorgeous pic she took while holidaying in Zanzibar

Peers in the entertainment space and followers praised her for keeping her body in good shape after giving birth not so long ago

Minnie Dlamini Jones is super hot. The media personality lit up Mzansi timelines with a snap of herself rocking a golden bikini in Zanzibar. She is currently holidaying there.

Minnie Dlamini Jones rocked a golden bikini while in Zanzibar. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter served her peeps in the entertainment industry and followers body goals with the stunning snap. She showed off her abs in the pic. Many could not believe hat her body is so super hot after giving birth to her baby boy just under a year ago.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner, who is also an actress now, captioned her epic post:

"Golden hour. @unathi.co I raise you a gold bikini in Zanzibar."

Mzansi celebs and her fans took to the starlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the epic snap. Check out some of their comments below:

Nandi Madida said:

"But did you not just have a baby yesterday?"

Unathi Nkayi wrote:

"Oh MY Minnz FOREVER and a day. Come home so we can do a shoot in our gold bikinis. YOU LOOK SENSATIONAL and the big guy is not even one yet."

Khabonina said:

"My gorgeous baby guuuuuurl."

Lindiwe Suttle commented:

"Yohhhhhhhhhhhhhh abs."

luckynattydreads said:

"Too much sauce. #softlife"

lady_connie18 added:

"Hot mom you are!"

