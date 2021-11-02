Minnie Dlamini Jones is currently living her best workcation life in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The festive season is approaching and Minnie has already boarded the train!

Minnie Dlamini Jones is living her best life in Zanzibar, Tanzania and she managed to get a day off to spend with some close peeps. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to share a bit of her trip with fans, Minnie showed off her on-point bikini bod along with her mad parasailing skills from her adventure day off.

Sis has been floating on clouds and soaking up the sun when she is not busy filming. Minnie absolutely loves the ocean and wouldn’t choose anywhere else to be.

By the look of the snaps, Minnie has some of her closest industry peeps right there with her. Mabutho, Debbie, Fix Moeti and Moshe Nkumanda-Ndiki broke out their best pink bathing suits and rocked the beach with Minnie – they are a whole entire vibe.

Looking this lit in a bikini after having had a baby just less than a year ago, is the goal! Minnie, babes, you look fabulous.

Minnie posted:

Seeing the posts, Minnie’s people took to the comment section to have their say about her pre-pregnancy body and the fun she is having. Take a look:

@joannereyneke laughed:

“It’s the pointed left foot for me!!!! ❤️”

@noxx_zondi couldn’t even:

“Frame 2. Do you even have a child?”

@aye_its_j.u.n.i.o.r screamed:

“Get that summer body ”

@nomsa2682 smelted:

“Mrs Jones Body Goal fry us we are your Breakfast ENJOY ”

Minnie Dlamini-Jones hints at wanting a little girl: "Would be epic"

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been absolutely nailing mom life. The celeb makes motherhood look so blissful on timelines. While posing for her latest mom-fluencer gig, Minnie threw out her desire to have a daughter, reported Briefly News.

In November last year, Minnie became a mother for the first time after giving birth to her son Nethat Makhosini Jones, reports IOL. The proud mom announced the birth of her baby with a cute photo of his tiny little fingers.

This year, just a few weeks shy of Netha's first birthday, Dlamini-Jones hinted at wanting a daughter to complete their family of three. In a post, advertising mommy-daughter sandals, Minnie wrote:

"Ok but a baby girl would be epic!!!!! Just saying, lol."

