Minnie Dlamini has been enjoying the beautiful white sand beaches of Zanzibar on her day off from filming her new project

Seems like Minnie wasn't the only Mzansi celeb who felt like being in Tanzania this week as she ran into Moshe Ndiki

The famous Saffas enjoyed the day together in matching pink bathing suits while fans wondered if it was planned or just a beautiful coincidence

Minnie Dlamini has shown that she uses her days off in the most enviable ways, soaking in the Tanzanian sun. Her beach day was made better by an unexpected run-in with a celeb, Moshe Ndiki, whom she then spent a super fun day with.

Minnie Dlamini spent her day off on the beach with an unexpected celeb friend. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini's Instagram timeline shows that she is currently in Zanzibar living her best life. The actress is busy filming her new project, which ZAlebs reports to be a romance movie. In one of her posts, she mentioned that she is on the beach because it's her day off. So maybe there are a few scenes in Zanzibar in the chick flick? We'll have to wait and see.

Moshe Ndiki on the other hand has shared an array of snaps of him and his besties enjoying a bestiecation in Zanzibar too. Moshe was with TikTok star Jack Knifed, radio host Fix Moeti and Dollar Debbie when they came across Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

The group shared snaps in matching swimming costumes, which seemed to be the theme of the day. Now peeps wonder if it was a beautiful coincidence or a perfectly orchestrated look.

Minnie Dlamini returns to Mzansi’s screens: “I’m finally back to acting”

Briefly News reports Minnie Dlamini Jones has been taking a break from her acting gigs to deal with some personal issues and focus on being a momma and a wife. The widely adored talent has made it public that is returning to screens in a new chick flick.

Minnie has been on a high trajectory in the past week, making several exciting announcements on her social media. The first is that her movie, Goodbye Gogo, is now streaming on Showmax.

Dlamini-Jones played the important roles of writer and executive producer in making her film a possibility, reports The South African.

