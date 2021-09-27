Minnie Dlamini Returns to Mzansi’s Screens: “I’m Finally Back to Acting”

After a much-needed mommy break, Minnie Dlamini has announced that she is making an official return to the acting game

The actress recently broke the news of her Showmax film Goodbye Gogo , which she wrote and produced

Days later Minnie has shared with fans that she will be back on screens and is currently filming a chick flick; she wrote: "Working on such a fun film with incredible women"

Minnie Dlamini Jones has been taking a break from her acting gigs to deal with some personal issues and focus on being a momma and a wife. The widely adored talent has made it public that is returning to screens in a new chick flick.

Minnie Dlamini has announced she will be acting once again. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie has been on a high trajectory in the past week, making several exciting announcements on her social media. The first being that her movie, Goodbye Gogo is now streaming on Showmax.

Dlamini-Jones played the important roles of writer and executive producer in making her film a possibility, reports The South African.

Just when fans thought that was all, ZAlebs reports that Minnie announced that she will be making a return to acting. In a glowing selfie post, the actress made it known that she is currently filming an unnamed chick flick.

Her post read:

"Been working really long hours rehearsing, wardrobe, character development!!!! I’m FINALLY back to acting!!! I’m working on such a fun film with incredible women."

Excited followers took to her comments to share their thoughts.

@carolbower wrote:

"An incredible young woman amongst others… makes perfect sense."

@beritaafrosoul commented:

"I love chick flicks. Kill it mama."

@nthatimoshesh added:

"I'm beyond happy for you my dearest @minniedlamini. I remember your words on how much you LOVE acting."

