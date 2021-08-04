Minnie Dlamini Jones spills tea on new venture: “I am a storyteller”

Minnie Dlamini Jones was filled with pride as she took to social media to announce her new and exciting venture

Sharing the news, Minnie revealed that she has written a story that has been turned into a movie that will be aired on kykNET

Fans and fellow celebs were blown away by Minnie’s awesome news and took to the comment section to congratulate her

Minnie Dlamini Jones is making big moves and she is so excited to share her new venture with her people. Minnie is a force to be reckoned with.

Minnie Dlamini Jones could not be more excited for her people to see her new venture come to life. It is a dream come true. Image: @minniedlamini.

Taking to social media to spill the tea, Minnie revealed that she had written a story and it has now been turned into a movie. Minnie could not be more proud and grateful.

“If someone had to ask me who I am, I am a storyteller. It’s what I love most about life and how my ancestors passed on our history and lessons that the next generation needs to learn. I am so blessed that I get to express this passion of mine in multiple mediums.”

Writing is something Minnie loves to do and she cannot wait for everyone to see the end product of her creativity.

Minnie’s movie will air on kykNET and it is called PA – no further details were given.

Minnie posted:

Fans and fellow celebs took to the comment section of Minnie’s post to congratulate her. Everyone cannot wait to see the movie and are so proud of Minnie for taking the leap and bringing another one of her passions to life.

@cocodafonseca screamed:

“Break it gal!!!! We ready for all of it!!!”

@conniechiume was taken aback:

“Wow! Congratulations.”

@khanyidwane is beyond proud:

“Haybo!!! A multi-talented queen.”

@nthatimoshesh congratulated Minnie:

“CONGRATULATIONS you shared your passion with me and I'm honoured.”

Minnie Dlamini and family recover from Covid-19

Briefly News learned that Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her hubby have recovered from Covid-19. The media personality took to social media on Sunday, 11 July to share that she and her family tested negative after being diagnosed with the disease a couple of days ago.

She took to Instagram to share with her peers in the entertainment space and fans that her family was Covid-free. The star thanked her followers for the love and support they showed her when she and her fam were battling with the virus.

"My family tested this morning for COVID and we are negative. #Blessed #Grateful Thank you for the outpour of love and support, it was war!!! #StayHomeStaySafe."

