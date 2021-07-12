Minnie Dlamini and her family have tested negative for Covid-19 after being diagnosed with the disease a few days back

The media personality shared her good news on Sunday, 11 July and her peers and fans were happy to hear that she has fully recovered

The stunner thanked her followers for showing her love and support when she was battling with the deadly coronavirus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Minnie Dlamini and her hubby have recovered from Covid-19. The media personality took to social media on Sunday, 11 July to share that she and her family have tested negative after being diagnosed with the disease a couple of days ago.

Minnie Dlamini and her family have recovered from Covid-19. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

She took to Instagram to share with her peers in the entertainment space and fans that her family is now Covid-free. The star thanked her followers for the love and support they showed her when she and her fam were battling with the virus. According to ZAlebs, she wrote:

"My family tested this morning for COVID and we are negative. #Blessed #Grateful Thank you for the outpour of love and support, it was war!!! #StayHomeStaySafe.

Mzansi celebs took to the stunner's comment section to share their thoughts on her recovery. Check out some of their comments below:

Jacinta Ngobese said:

"We thank God."

Melanie Bala wrote:

"So grateful to hear that sis!"

Ayanda MVP commented:

"Blessings on the recovery."

Tracey Lange wrote:

"So happy to hear that."

DJ Happygal commented:

"God is good my love."

Rachel Kolisi added:

"So glad you’re all safe."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Minnie Dlamini and hubby ask for prayers amid Covid-19

In related news, Briefly News reported that the pandemic has hit the world hard and as South Africa grapples with the third wave, many are affected. South African media personality Minnie Dlamini has appealed to Mzansi for prayers for herself and her family.

The starlet did not specify exactly what it was that happened but the message seemed to suggest that Covid has directly affected her family. Dlamini took to her Instagram stories and posted:

“My family and I are currently out of commission...COVID is real and this wave is hectic!!! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za