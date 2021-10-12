Khosi Ngema: 'Blood & Water' Star Ventures Into Jewellery Business

Gorgeous Blood & Water actress Khosi Ngema has ventured into the jewellery-making business

The stunner, who is Mangaliso Ngeman's daughter, launched her collection a few days ago and shared that she partnered with Grace The Brand to make her dream come true

The star's fans shared that they love her gorgeous pieces and even her Blood & Water co-star Ama Qamata took to her comment section to show her love

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Khosi Ngema has ventured into the jewellery business. The Blood & Water actress launched her jewellery collection a few days back.

Khosi Ngema launched her jewellery pieces a few days ago. Image: @khosingema

Source: Instagram

The has partnered with Grace The Brand, according to media reports. She shared that it has always been her dream to jump into the entrepreneurial space.

The stunner took to Instagram to let her fans know that her beautiful pieces are now available for sale. She captioned her post:

"Grace The Brand x Khosi Ngema launches at 10 am SAST today. Can’t wait for you all to get your hands on these beautiful pieces. Love, always."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TshisaLIVE reports that Khosi said her dad, thespian Mangaliso Ngema, encouraged her to pursue other endeavours outside the entertainment space. Social media users and some of her peers in the acting industry took to her comment section to comment on her pieces. Check out some of their views below:

Blood & Water star Ama Qamata said:

"The pieces are beautiful mama!! So proud of you."

kazimasondo wrote:

"Obsessed with these. Beautiful collection."

tjhabiey commented:

"These are really beautiful."

steviecmakeup wrote:

"Congratulations lovely. The pieces are stunning."

theresilientmum added:

"Love this! Do they ship to the UK?"

Gabrielle Union shows love to Khosi Ngema

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gabrielle Union took to social media recently to show some major love to young South African actress, Khosi Ngema. The US thespian praised Khosi for slaying her role in Netflix's Blood & Water.

The 21-year-old portrays the character of Fikile Bhele in the drama series. Gabrielle chose Khosi as her #WCW on Wednesday, 29 September. The superstar shared that Khosi is on top of the game regardless of her age.

Taking to Twitter, the Deliver Us From Eva star urged her followers to stream Season 1 and 2 of Blood & Water so they could see Khosi Ngema in action. Tweeps, mostly from Mzansi, took to Gabrielle's comment section to praise her for recognising the country's talent. @NonkosiT commented:

"The Queen that is Gabrielle Union keeps winning for celebrating black talent across the world."

Source: Briefly.co.za