'Behind The Story': Nomalanga Shozi Opens Up About Replacing Pearl Thusi

Media personality Nomalanga Shozi has opened up about replacing Pearl Thusi as the host of Behind The Story

The Gagasi FM presenter's fans will get to see their fave on Season 5 of the show when it premieres on 9 October

The stunner said she worked hard to see her dreams come true and she's forever grateful for getting a chance to host the BET show

Nomalanga Shozi has opened up about taking over the reigns from Pearl Thusi. The starlet has replaced the Queen Sono actress as the host of Behind The Story.

The stunner, who shot to fame when she landed a presenting gig on Gagasi FM, has shared that she's grateful for bagging the epic gig. Season 5 of the BET show will play for the first time on the channel on 9 October.

The stunner will get to chat with different celebs during the show. Nomalanga told TshisaLIVE that she had to put in the work to get to the level she's currently at today.

Nomalanga Shozi said there were days when she had to sleep at the Johannesburg airport's bathroom because she did not have a place to stay while chasing her dreams.

"Experiences like that remind me that this is not a game, it's not a joke ... I'm on a mission and I need to see it through to the finish."

Nomalanga's fans flooded her comment section on Instagram on the day she announced that she's the new host of the show. Check out some of their comments below:

sbongiseni_keys wrote:

"Congratulations Flame."

kevdidthat_ said:

"Yes fam, big big yes to this!"

carlenebrowndejongh commented:

"Love this for you."

ntsikemchunu said:

"Yeeeaaaaaaaaaasssssss Queeeeeeen. I'm here for all of it. Congratulations my honey."

cne_zondo added:

"Congratulations sweetheart. You deserve it."

Pearl Thusi accepts being sacked from 'Behind The Story'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has been let go from her hosting duties on Behind The Story after four years of being the frontman. The celeb is handling the change gracefully and made a note to publicly wish Nomalanga well on the journey.

Nomalanga hopped on Twitter to announce that the fifth season of the show is set to premiere this October, seeing her as the new host. This served as a notice to the rest of Mzansi that Pearl had been replaced, reports ZAlebs.

Social media news writer Phila Mpela jumped onto the Twitter announcement train, making it clear that Shozi will indeed be replacing Pearl Thusi. Pearl, who is known for hyping other women, congratulated Nomalanga on her gig despite being her replacement. Thusi wrote:

"So excited for @RealNomalanga and wish her and the show nothing but the best."

