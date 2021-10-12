DJ Zinhle's much-anticipated BET reality series seems to be a massive letdown as viewers complain about the lack of content

The show is four episodes in and one thing has remained constant, every episode has been centred around Zinhle sharing the same piece of news with different people

Disinterested watchers of the show took to social media to voice their concerns, one person wrote: "So she's announcing her pregnancy the whole season?"

DJ Zinhle's BET reality show The Unexpected caught the attention of many fans who were excited to get an inside look into the star's life. The show seems to trend after each episode but after the fourth episode viewers have expressed their concerns that the show is slightly boring.

DJ Zinhle’s reality show raked in a few negative comments with complaints of boring content. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

When Zinhle announced her show, many followers were eager to be a part of her pregnancy, relationship with Murdah Bongz and her friendship with Pearl Thusi and Moozlie. But after a while, it became apparent that the only thing that will be spoken about on the show is pregnancy with baby Asante, reports ZAlebs.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to express that they felt the show was as dry as a bone. Although the tweeps did not mention any names, it did not take a team of scientists to figure out who everyone was talking about.

Peeps quickly chimed in to add their opinions on the reality show.

@mizzleerah wrote:

"They should have shot is as a 1hr Showmax special cause aowa this is boring."

@Uhu_KeMesa predicted the fifth episode saying:

"Next week Zinhle will be announcing her pregnancy to Kairo."

So Cute: DJ Zinhle and her Boo Murdah Bongz mark Asante's 1st month birthday

Briefly News reported Asante's dad Murdah Bongz is such a proud parent. DJ Zinhle's baby daddy took to social media to celebrate when their little daughter turned 1-month-old on Friday, 8 October.

DJ Zinhle gave birth to Asante on 8 September. Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosasa, took to Instagram and posted a snap of a birthday cake and with Asante at the back. The Black Motion music producer captioned the post:

"We are one month old today," he wrote according to ZAlebs

Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's fans took to the DJ's comment section to wish his little girl a happy birthday.

Check out some of the comments below:

kairo_and_asante wrote:

"Yaay, I'm so happy me and Asante share the same birth date #8ofseptember."

ngibathabile said:

"Happy 1 month baby Motion."

happened05 commented:

"Happy 1month nanas."

Source: Briefly.co.za