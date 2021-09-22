Pearl Thusi's days of hosting BET's documentary series Behind The Story have sadly come to an end

The news that Nomalanga Shozi will be replacing Pearl as the host was made public on social media by Shozi

Thusi seems to be taking it well, even going as far as congratulating Nomalanga on her brand new venture

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pearl Thusi has been let go from her hosting duties on Behind The Story after four years of being the frontman. The celeb is handling the change gracefully and made a note to publicly wish Nomalanga well on the journey.

Pearl Thusi congratulates Nomalanga Shozi after Shozi replaces Thusi as host of BET show. Image: @pearlthusi and @realnomalanga

Source: Instagram

Nomalanga hopped on Twitter to announce that the fifth season of the show is set to premiere this October, seeing her as the new host. This served as a notice to the rest of Mzansi that Pearl had been replaced, reports ZALebs.

Her tweet read:

"You’ll know my story in due time. For now, just know it wasn’t easy and I worked. Hard."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media news writer Phila Mpela jumped onto the Twitter announcement train, making it clear that Shozi will indeed be replacing Pearl Thusi.

Pearl, who is known for hyping other women, congratulated Nomalanga on her gig despite being her replacement. Thusi wrote:

"So excited for @RealNomalanga and wish her and the show nothing but the best"

Fans of the show joined in wishing both Pearl and Nomalanga well.

@AndriesDube wrote to Pearl saying:

"We will miss you"

@ChockieMokto replied to Nomalanga saying:

"Congratulations to the baddest in the game Partying face❤. I'm definitely looking forward to watching"

Pearl Thusi slams Anele Mdoda slander, peeps say she refused to apologise

Briefly News reports Pearl Thusi took to social media to defend Anele Mdoda. The Mzansi media personality has come under heavy attack from American Twitter after they heard that she roasted one of their fave, Kelly Rowland.

Anele has also been shaded by Mzansi fans of the US superstar. Anele's name is trending high on social media this Friday evening. While people such as Pearl have defended her, many others feel that she should have apologised a long time ago for saying Kelly is the ugliest member of Destiny's Child.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono star shared her thoughts on the whole saga. According to ZAlebs Pearl said:

"So this thing with Anele has gone straight to body shaming. Intense. I thought there was a universal agreement that we’d all outgrown that."

Mzansi tweeps took to Pearl Thusi's comment section to share their thoughts on her post, many called Anele out for shooting first.

Source: Briefly.co.za