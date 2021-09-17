Pearl Thusi, slams, Anele Mdoda slander, peeps say, she refused to apologise

Pearl Thusi has slammed people who have dragged Anele Mdoda on social media after American Twitter found out what she said about Kelly Rowland

The Queen Sono actress criticised those who body shamed Anele but most people who commented on her post couldn't care less

Tweeps blamed Anele for everything that happened to her on her timeline adding that she refused to apologise for saying Kelly is ugly without make-up

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to defend Anele Mdoda. The Mzansi media personality has come under heavy attack from American Twitter after they heard that she roasted one of their fave, Kelly Rowland.

Anele has also been shaded by Mzansi fans of the US superstar. Anele's name is trending high on social media this Friday evening. While people such as Pearl have defended her, many others feel that she should have apologised a long time ago for saying Kelly is the ugliest member of Destiny's Child.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono star shared her thoughts on the whole saga. According to ZAlebs Pearl said:

"So this thing with Anele has gone straight to body shaming. Intense. I thought there was a universal agreement that we’d all outgrown that."

Mzansi tweeps took to the Pearl Thusi's comment section to share their thoughts on her post, many called Anele out for shooting first. Check out some of the comments below:

@Ayandi07684809 said:

"So Anele is allowed to go around calling people ugly? Angilwi."

@cityzenStorch wrote:

"There’s a huge 'gap' in the story. Remember she was asked to apologize and be the bigger woman. She refused."

@lebzaaa01 commented:

"They did tell her it would come to that and she still stood her ground of calling another woman ugly."

@_SonOfMars added:

"Yes, let's call people ugly then pull out the body shaming card when it backfires."

Anele Mdoda cooked by Americans defending Kelly Rowland

In related news, Briefly News reported that Americans seem to have found Kelly Rowland’s post shading Anele and they too, decided to hop on the hate train. If there’s one thing about American social media users, they show no mercy.

Anele Mdoda was dragged left, right and center by peeps who simply could not believe how she had the audacity to criticise their Kelly Rowland’s physical appearance. The post from Kelly Rowland that has caused this mess saw the singer pictured in a beautiful yellow swimsuit that was identical to one shared by Anele a few weeks ago.

Although Kelly didn’t directly tag Anele, the reference was just too much of a coincidence to let slide.

