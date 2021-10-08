'Uthando Nesthembu': Musa Mseleku's Tears of Joy Hit Mzansi Right in the Feels

Uthando Nesthembu 's Musa Mseleku cried tears of joy when his four beautiful wives threw him an epic birthday party

The surprise celebration was aired on the latest episode of the show about the polygamist and his partners

The viewers of the show praised his women for spoiling the reality TV star, who is usually the one spoiling them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Musa Mseleku cried tears of joy when his four wives threw him a surprise birthday party. The celebration was aired on the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu on Thursday night, 7 October.

Uthando Nesthembu's Musa Mseleku's wives threw him a surprise birthday party. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa is a popular polygamist who is known for spoiling his four wives. They decided to throw him a posh birthday celebration that got Mzansi talking. When it was time for Musa to give his speech, he became emotional and tears rained down his face.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the emotional episode. Check out some of their comments below:

@certifiedalibi said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Normalise doing nice things for your men! Look at how small things make them so happy and emotional!!"

@TEEKAYFINEST1 wrote:

"Mseleku is emotional, he is used to doing things for those around, he also deserves to be spoilt. He should enjoy it, we all need that, rich or not."

@paballo_patsa added:

"Looking at how overcome with emotions Musa is, I now believe that even men say that they never want a birthday party, they really do. They also want to be celebrated."

MaShelembe trends following beautiful baby shower

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaShelembe made waves on social media following her stunning baby shower. The ceremony was organised by KwaZulu-Natal women after the heavily pregnant lady appeared on Mnakwethu a while back.

During Mnakwethu, Makhosi Shelembe's hubby, Langa, came with a side chick and told her he wanted to take a second wife. Many viewers of Mnakwethu, a show hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, felt her pain because the side was disrespectful towards her. They blamed Langa for not protecting his wife during the sad episode.

The ladies contributed towards MaShelembe's baby shower to comfort her because they felt she's going through the most in her relationship. Stunning pics of the event are doing the rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za